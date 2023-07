Distant Tanya (Trap 5) - 18.36 Sheffield

A winner in open-class over four bends in June, DISTANT TANYA (Trap 5, 18.36) hasn't been seen to best effect back in graded company of late. However, often shaping as though worthy of a step up in trip, she's completely unexposed over six bends and, drawn between a couple of moderate breakers rates a plus for Barrie Draper's bitch and she can soon be on the pace and we're hopeful of a very bold showing.

Trickys Popeye (Trap 6) - 21.01 Sheffield

TRICKYS POPEYE (Trap 6, 21.01) remains relatively low-mileage as a July 21' whelp and, having opened his account back in May, has largely proved consistent in defeat subsequently. A strong-running sort, his style of racing looks well suited to the demands of handicap racing and with a clear run, the scratch runner can power past his rivals off the last bend to double his career tally.

Jacobite (Trap 5) - 21.16 Sheffield

The penultimate race on Sheffield's card comes up at 21.16 and JACOBITE (Trap 5) looks to hold sound claims of resuming winning ways. An early paced son of Pestana, he's proved a model of consistency over two bends in recent months and with those exploits reading well in the context of this evening's assignment. He can again trap well and have enough in reserve to fend off the challengers.