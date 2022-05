LIFFEYSIDE PATSY (Trap 4) - 20:36 Nottingham

LIFFEYSIDE PATSY (Trap 4) should go well in the 20:36 sprint. He maintained his unbeaten record at Pelaw Grange with a decisive success eight days ago and should be a force to be reckoned with dropped back in trip on his first run at Nottingham.

THREE OF USE (Trap 5) - 21:11 Nottingham

THREE OF USE (Trap 5) is worth another chance in the 21:11 contest. She didn't get much luck when well backed at Doncaster on Wednesday and has good claims on her A2 seconds here earlier in the year.

NEWINN JACKIE (Trap 5) - 21:26 Nottingham

NEWINN JACKIE (Trap 5) continues in good form at the track and can take the 21:26 race. She chased home a thriving rival last week and has a fair shout with luck on tonight's terms.