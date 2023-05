Mac (Trap 1) - 15.26 Sheffield

A winner in this class of A5 on his penultimate start, MAC (Trap 1, 15.26) had little go right on his latest outing 4 days ago, crowded early and unable to land a telling blow. However, quickly afforded some mercy by the handicapper, his record in this class stands up to close scrutiny and Barrie Draper's charge can be seen in a much better light.

Magna Marshall (Trap 6) - 17.03 Sheffield

MAGNA MARSHALL (Trap 6, 17.03) arrives on a losing run stretching back to March but dropped a hint latest he may be ready to buck that trend, coming from an unpromising position when finishing ¾ length second in this grade 6 days ago. His exploits on the clock read well in this line up and with a clear run, the son of Droopys Sydney can play a lead role.

Lightfoot Clark (Trap 2) - 20.21 Nottingham

Nottingham play host to their mix of graded and open-race action and LIGHTFOOT CLARK (Trap 2) is fancied to land the Arc Novice Stayers Trophy at 20.21. A winner at this track last summer, this hardly rates a strong affair on paper and he can turn handy behind likely leader Mrs Chuckle (Trap 1) and prove too strong off the final bend.