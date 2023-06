Savana Heross (Trap 4) - 19.41 Sheffield

Rather unlucky to exit at the semi-final stage of the 3-Steps to Victory 2 weeks ago, SAVANA HEROSS (Trap 4, 19.41) ultimately did little to detract from the fact he remains a hound operating at the top of his game, coming home strongly over the 500m trip on that occasion. A progressive, low-mileage sort over staying trips, the return to 6 bends rates a definite plus for the Towcester raider and with recent course knowledge unlikely to have been lost on him, he can turn handy from the black jacket and prove a cut above this evening's rivals.

Distant Tanya (Trap 5) - 19.58 Sheffield

On the back of a rather uncharacteristic slow break, DISTANT TANYA (Trap 5, 19.58) was unable to feature on her latest start over C&D 7 days ago, with her chance all but gone on the back of first-bend crowding. However, her profile previously has been a steadily progressive one, bolting up in A2 company prior to a good second in open-race company on her penultimate start. A June 21' whelp with potential to enhance her form further still, she holds good claims on expected final time in this field and with a clear run, can be a big player.

Mac (Trap 2) - 21.31 Sheffield

We step down in class for our final selection at 21.31 and with an impressive strike rate at Sheffield, MAC (Trap 2) is fancied to enhance that this evening. Barrie Draper's charge is fancied to clear Gymstar Select (Trap 1) on the run to the opening bend and in a race lacking a great deal of early pace out wider, the son of Magical Bale can make it 3 wins from 4 starts in the grade of A5.