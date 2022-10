RYECROFT CLEO (Trap 2) - 18:58 Doncaster

RYECROFT CLEO (Trap 2) can continue her good run with another win in the 18:58 contest. She's come out of season in the form of her life, finding just an unexposed rival too strong in her hat-trick bid on Saturday. This looks an easier assignment and she should get the job done this time.

CIVIL JACK (Trap 4) - 19:56 Doncaster

CIVIL JACK (Trap 4) is knocking on the door and could be the answer to the 19:56 race. He's been hard to fault of late despite a string of seconds, his re-opposing rival Free Inside getting a clearer run when coming out on top on Saturday. With better fortune tonight Civil Jack can reverse that form.

COALMORE BLAKEY (Trap 5) - 20:54 Doncaster

COALMORE BLAKEY (Trap 5) can get the hat-trick up in the 20:54 sprint. He's really found his feet, winning easily again in a stronger-looking heat last week from Ballybrack Brook, and should be hard to catch once more.