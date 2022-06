Baby Bullet (Trap 3) - 20.17 Romford

The first of the 3 Coronation Cup semi-finals come up at 20.17 and BABY BULLET (Trap 3) can back up last week's impressive heat success. A top-grade performer at Henlow, her latest effort on the clock was arguably her best yet and, with sound claims of leading up once more, she ought to prove tough to peg back and can book her place in next week's final.

Bling Bling Enda (Trap 6) - 21.01 Nottingham

A winner in A3 grade early last month BLING BLING ENDA (Trap 6, 21.01) hasn't been seen to best effect recently, meeting with trouble last time but keeping on well enough for third. A strong-running bitch at the 500m trip, she's largely consistent on the sectional clock and with good claims on expected final time, we're hopeful she can gain a third career victory at Colwick Park.

Mucky Carmac (Trap 4) - 21.16 Nottingham

Nottingham's final race features at 21.16 and MUCKY CARMAC (Trap 4) can deservedly resume winning ways on the back of a string of consistent efforts. The son of Laughill Blake is rarely out of the frame and whilst he may have to play second fiddle initially to Keane (Trap 5), he can bide his time and assume control from the halfway point.