We head to Sunderland for our first selection at 16:23 and one of the youngest hounds at the track in CLASSY AFTERNOON (Trap 3) could well be ready to get off the mark at the third attempt. Steadily progressive in trials, she hasn't been seen to best effect either start in competitive action to date. However, her latest effort on the clock still stands up to close scrutiny in this field and not reliant on an early lead, we're hopeful the January 21' whelp can turn handy behind likely trailblazer Flyers Sheba (Trap 5) and be seen to much better effect this afternoon.

We remain in the North east for our second selection at 17:03 and recent class-dropper AWAY LADY (Trap 3) looks to hold solid claims of regaining the winning thread. A facile winner in this grade back in March, she's largely proved consistent since, that without being able to dictate matters. Lining up in a what doesn't look the strongest of A3 contests, a slick exit from the boxes should see her difficult to peg back.

We head over to Sheffield for our final selection and a bitch with the bit firmly between her teeth in the shape of BARNSIDE MILLIE (Trap 5) is fancied to add further success to her tally in the Owlerton Stadium Standard at 19:41. A good winner over C&D during late March, the Doncaster raider could hardly have been more impressive when bolting up on home-soil 13 days ago, routing A1 rivals by seven lengths. It would come as no surprise to see the daughter of Rio Quattro immediately up with the pace from lid rise and, with her strong-running style to call upon, we're hopeful of another very big run.