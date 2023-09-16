</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Baby Gat the one to beat at Sheffield
Timeform
16 September 2023 "2023-09-16T16:29:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Timeform highlight the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday. MINT HUMBUG (Trap 2) - 18:51 Sheffield MINT HUMBUG still looks to be learning her craft but stamina is very much her forte and having turned handier than has been the case, she came up just a head short in this A5 Sheffield class on her penultimate outing. The leaders didn't come back to her last week but it was still another fair effort in third and taking on fully-exposed rivals in the 18:51 A5, Mint Humbug brings the most positive profile to the table. NOLAS LADY (Trap 2) - 19:26 Sheffield NOLAS LADY has just the one win to her career but she didn't do a lot wrong when fourth in a blanket finish back in A5 company last month and having gone off odds-on last week, she made a lot of ground up for second having been checked early. There's early pace out wide in the 19:26 but Nolas Lady will hopefully get a nice spot close to the rail before her stamina kicks in. BABY GAT (Trap 5) - 20:12 Sheffield BABY GAT was running in better races than tonight's 20:12 A4 contest prior to a break during the summer and given the run was very likely needed, last week's second-place effort has to go down as extremely positive. Timeform highlight the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday.

MINT HUMBUG (Trap 2) - 18:51 Sheffield MINT HUMBUG still looks to be learning her craft but stamina is very much her forte and having turned handier than has been the case, she came up just a head short in this A5 Sheffield class on her penultimate outing. The leaders didn't come back to her last week but it was still another fair effort in third and taking on fully-exposed rivals in the 18:51 A5, Mint Humbug brings the most positive profile to the table. NOLAS LADY (Trap 2) - 19:26 Sheffield NOLAS LADY has just the one win to her career but she didn't do a lot wrong when fourth in a blanket finish back in A5 company last month and having gone off odds-on last week, she made a lot of ground up for second having been checked early. There's early pace out wide in the 19:26 but Nolas Lady will hopefully get a nice spot close to the rail before her stamina kicks in. BABY GAT (Trap 5) - 20:12 Sheffield BABY GAT was running in better races than tonight's 20:12 A4 contest prior to a break during the summer and given the run was very likely needed, last week's second-place effort has to go down as extremely positive. She ought to tighten up for that fitness-wise and, with that in mind, Baby Gat is very much the one to beat. The leaders didn't come back to her last week but it was still another fair effort in third and taking on fully-exposed rivals in the 18:51 A5, Mint Humbug brings the most positive profile to the table.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/greyhound-racing/market/1.218340284" target="_blank" rel="noopener">NOLAS LADY (Trap 2) - 19:26 Sheffield</a></p><p><strong>NOLAS LADY</strong> has just the one win to her career but she didn't do a lot wrong when fourth in a blanket finish back in A5 company last month and having gone off odds-on last week, she made a lot of ground up for second having been checked early. There's early pace out wide in the 19:26 but Nolas Lady will hopefully get a nice spot close to the rail before her stamina kicks in.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/greyhound-racing/market/1.218340290" target="_blank" rel="noopener">BABY GAT (Trap 5) - 20:12 Sheffield</a></p><p><strong>BABY GAT</strong> was running in better races than tonight's 20:12 A4 contest prior to a break during the summer and given the run was very likely needed, last week's second-place effort has to go down as extremely positive. She ought to tighten up for that fitness-wise and, with that in mind, Baby Gat is very much the one to beat.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.218340290" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Sheffield 16th Sep (A4 500m)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 16 September, 8.12pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>1. Easy On Me</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="1. Easy On Me" data-market_id="1.218340290" data-price="1.15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47921932">1.15</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="1. Easy On Me" data-market_id="1.218340290" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47921932">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>2. Brick Baron</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="2. Brick Baron" data-market_id="1.218340290" data-price="2.04" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60580482">2.04</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="2. Brick Baron" data-market_id="1.218340290" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="60580482">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>3. Paradise Jordan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="3. Paradise Jordan" data-market_id="1.218340290" data-price="2.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="52395691">2.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="3. Paradise Jordan" data-market_id="1.218340290" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="52395691">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>4. Kiki Roo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="4. Kiki Roo" data-market_id="1.218340290" data-price="2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="60580483">2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="4. Kiki Roo" data-market_id="1.218340290" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="60580483">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>5. Baby Gat</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="5. Baby Gat" data-market_id="1.218340290" data-price="1.15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53761897">1.15</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="5. Baby Gat" data-market_id="1.218340290" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="53761897">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>6. Whitewood Luke</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="6. Whitewood Luke" data-market_id="1.218340290" data-price="2.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="49160144">2.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="6. Whitewood Luke" data-market_id="1.218340290" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="49160144">210</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgreyhound-racing%2Fgreyhound-smartplays%2Ftimeform-greyhound-smartplays-baby-gat-the-one-to-beat-at-sheffield-160923-143.html%23gobet-1.218340290">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" 