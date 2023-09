MINT HUMBUG (Trap 2) - 18:51 Sheffield

MINT HUMBUG still looks to be learning her craft but stamina is very much her forte and having turned handier than has been the case, she came up just a head short in this A5 Sheffield class on her penultimate outing. The leaders didn't come back to her last week but it was still another fair effort in third and taking on fully-exposed rivals in the 18:51 A5, Mint Humbug brings the most positive profile to the table.

NOLAS LADY (Trap 2) - 19:26 Sheffield

NOLAS LADY has just the one win to her career but she didn't do a lot wrong when fourth in a blanket finish back in A5 company last month and having gone off odds-on last week, she made a lot of ground up for second having been checked early. There's early pace out wide in the 19:26 but Nolas Lady will hopefully get a nice spot close to the rail before her stamina kicks in.

BABY GAT (Trap 5) - 20:12 Sheffield

BABY GAT was running in better races than tonight's 20:12 A4 contest prior to a break during the summer and given the run was very likely needed, last week's second-place effort has to go down as extremely positive. She ought to tighten up for that fitness-wise and, with that in mind, Baby Gat is very much the one to beat.