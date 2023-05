Baby Gat (Trap 4) - 19.09 Sheffield

Having graded on at A3 Sheffield class, BABY GAT (T4) has failed to win from 9 starts but she'll surely be rectifying that judged on am excellent second on her penultimate start. She posted a good rating for the grade in the process and sent off a warm order to go one place better last week, she fluffed her lines at the start. In the hope that was just a one-off (she usually breaks well) Baby Gat can gain compensation in the 19.09 contest.

Ballymac Remi (Trap 5) - 19.26 Sheffield

Just five line up in the 19.26 and with no runner on her outside, BALLYMAC REMI (T5) looks set for a clear run to the first bend. Following a successful spell sprinting, Ballymac Remi has failed to land a significant blow in A4 class the last twice but this looks a slightly easier assignment and she definitely has the tools to win in this grade.

Annadown Mike (Trap 3) - 20.27 Sheffield

Ex-Newcastle runner ANNADOWN MIKE (T3) has failed to land a significant blow in four runs upon his transfer to Sheffield. That said, he should now be spot on fitness-wise and he caught the eye on his penultimate run in this grade, badly crowded at a crucial stage. The 20.27 looks a good chance for him to get off the mark.