Tullymurry Nancy (Trap 5) - 14.54 Sheffield

Capitalising on some mercy from the grader to score twice during the spring, TULLYMURRY NANCY (Trap 5, 14.54) produced a promising comeback run when third in A4 company on Thursday, beaten in a fast time for the grade. Eased in grade on the back of that, she should soon be handy on the approach to the opening corner and with sound claims on expected final time, all looks set fair for a big run.

Avongate Ross (Trap 5) - 18.59 Nottingham

Nottingham play host to their usual mix of graded and open-race action and AVONGATE ROSS (Trap 5, 18.59) is fancied to capitalise on the drop back in class and enhance his already excellent record. Not seen to best effect on his latest outing (baulked second bend) the balance of his form reads well back in A1 class and the son of Burgess Bucks is fancied to pass this test.

Bluejig Ophelia (Trap 3) - 19.51 Nottingham

We remain at Nottingham for our final selection and BLUEJIG OPHELIA (Trap 3) looks to hold sound claims of landing the Arc Maiden Sprint Trophy at 19.51. A low-mileage June 21' whelp, he's made a bright start to his career at Sunderland, his early pace looking his main asset and, with a sighter at this venue under his belt, he can make the breakthrough in open-class company.