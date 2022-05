Best Trend (Trap 4) - 15:44 Newcastle

Best Trend (T4) finds the 480-metre trip stretching her stamina but her consistency is hard to knock and she has finished runner-up on two of her last three starts. The fact this dual A2 winner has been eased a peg on the graded ladder rates an obvious plus and, with sound claims on expected final time, she can blast clear on the run up and have enough in reserve.

Blackhouse Harry (Trap 3) - 17:22 Newcastle

In what may develop into a match, Blackhouse Harry (T3) can back up an impressive victory in this grade last week. The son of Confident Rankin will have to play second fiddle early doors to the classy, trailblazing Dunquin Puma (T4) but, with a clear run, Blackhouse Harry is expected to be motoring from halfway and can get on top off the final bend.

Forever Autumn (Trap 3) - 21:16 Sunderland

Forever Autumn (T3) gained a hard-fought success over course and distance last week and may be up to following up. Winless during a stint at Newcastle, he did well to shed the maiden tag six days ago given the trouble he encountered. Escaping a grade rise, there's likely further improvement in the son of Droopys Sydney.