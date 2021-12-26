To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

The Ashes

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Tips

World Darts Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Aussie can rule the roost

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Sheffield and Towcester on Sunday.

"...is fancied to bide his time and announce his presence on proceedings from halfway..."

Timeform on Sandwood Buster

Sandwood Buster (Trap 1) - 13.50 Sheffield

We kick off at Sheffield for our first selection, the feature being the Andy Peters Racing Christmas Cracker final at 13.50 and SANDWOOD BUSTER (Trap 1) is fancied to come out on top. Lisa Stephenson's charge has been in tremendous form in recent weeks, doing well to make it three wins from his last four starts from an unpromising position in his respective heat last week. He will again need to be clever to negotiate potential trouble spots around the opening couple of bends but is fancied to bide his time and announce his presence on proceedings from halfway.

Aussie Captain (Trap 1) - 14.42 Towcester

Towcester play host to a classy all open-race card this afternoon and hopefully AUSSIE CAPTAIN (Trap 1, 14.42) can deal with a switch to the red jacket and continue his solid recent form. A winner in a slick 29.55 over C&D on his latest outing seven days ago, he can be expected to be handy come the first bend at the very least and he should prove tough to peg back if skipping clear off the second bend.

Getwiththetimes (Trap 6) - 16.38 Towcester

The final race on the card comes up at 16.38 and GETWITHTHETIMES (Trap 6) is fancied to resume winning ways. The daughter of Droopys Cain hasn't been at her best at Hove of late but her form around here reads well in the context of this afternoon's race and she can come home strong out wide and regain the winning thread.

Towcester 26th Dec (OR 500m)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 December, 4.38pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Any Moment Now
2. Amazing Wink
3. Whitings New Era
4. Kantoher Jack
5. Amiable Aiden
6. Getwiththetimes
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays