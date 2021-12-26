Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Aussie can rule the roost

Sandwood Buster (Trap 1) - 13.50 Sheffield

We kick off at Sheffield for our first selection, the feature being the Andy Peters Racing Christmas Cracker final at 13.50 and SANDWOOD BUSTER (Trap 1) is fancied to come out on top. Lisa Stephenson's charge has been in tremendous form in recent weeks, doing well to make it three wins from his last four starts from an unpromising position in his respective heat last week. He will again need to be clever to negotiate potential trouble spots around the opening couple of bends but is fancied to bide his time and announce his presence on proceedings from halfway.

Aussie Captain (Trap 1) - 14.42 Towcester

Towcester play host to a classy all open-race card this afternoon and hopefully AUSSIE CAPTAIN (Trap 1, 14.42) can deal with a switch to the red jacket and continue his solid recent form. A winner in a slick 29.55 over C&D on his latest outing seven days ago, he can be expected to be handy come the first bend at the very least and he should prove tough to peg back if skipping clear off the second bend.

Getwiththetimes (Trap 6) - 16.38 Towcester

The final race on the card comes up at 16.38 and GETWITHTHETIMES (Trap 6) is fancied to resume winning ways. The daughter of Droopys Cain hasn't been at her best at Hove of late but her form around here reads well in the context of this afternoon's race and she can come home strong out wide and regain the winning thread.