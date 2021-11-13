Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Astra Illusion can strike at Monmore

Monmore 13th Nov (OR 630m)Show Hide
Saturday 13 November, 8.43pm
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Monmore on Saturday.
"He was most unlucky not to open his account over the four bends ten days ago..."
Timeform on Astra Illusion
RITZY LADY (Trap 4) can take the first of the two 480 open finals at 19:44. The classy bitch ran a screamer when second in the Oaks at Perry Barr last month and can reverse last week's heat form with Liberty Belle now she's had a spin round the Wolverhampton circuit.
CALZAGHE EVAN (Trap 1) looks set to figure prominently in the other feature race at 20:03. A regular at the track, he was sent off favourite when only second to Bull Run Norris in their heat last week, not enjoying the clear passage his rival did, and could be value to get his revenge with better luck tonight.
ASTRA ILLUSION (Trap 1) has plenty going for him in the 20:43 stayers' contest. He was most unlucky not to open his account over the four bends ten days ago, finishing with a flourish after finding trouble, and tonight's longer trip is surely in his favour.
