Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ask The Audience provides the answer

Lightfoot Gaga (Trap 5) - 19:26 Sheffield

Lightfoot Gaga (T5) has been in top form since the turn of the year, just failing behind a thriving rival before bumping into a big improver last week. This looks a good opening.

Right Turn Joe (Trap 5) - 20:46 Sheffield

Right Turn Joe (T5) looks poised for more glory in the sprint. He posted his best time yet over Sheffield's 280m when streaking to victory last week and will be difficult to catch with a repeat.

Ask The Audience (Trap 4) - 21:48 Sheffield

Ask The Audience (T4) can bounce back to winning ways in the finale. This looks his grade for now and he readily saw off the re-opposing Faros Daughter for his latest victory at the start of the month. Trouble put paid to his chance on Monday and a big run could be on the way granted better luck.