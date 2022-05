Droopys Graden (Trap 3) - 18:43 Romford

Romford hosts the opening heats of the Coronation Cup on Friday on a quality night of greyhound action and hopefully Droopys Garden (T3) can get us off to a flyer. A strong-running type, she has an impressive record at Romford, winning nine of her 20 starts here. She seemingly found Crayford's 714-metre trip taxing her stamina last time and can quickly get back on track and book her place in round two.

Ballinabola Ed (Trap 5) - 20:05 Towcester

The second-round heats of the English Derby take place at Towcester this evening and impressive Irish raider Ballinabola Ed (T5) can book his place in round three. Pat Buckley's charge unsurprisingly boasts an excellent Irish card and duly confirmed the promise of a C&D trial when routing his rivals last week. That effort sets the standard on the clock in this field and a similar display should see him tough to contain once more.

Bubbly Apache (Trap 5) - 20:26 Towcester

Bubbly Apache (T5) looks to hold sound claims of blazing a trail early and he should have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers. Reeled in late on six days ago, it is worth noting that was his first competitive outing since early April. Understandably entitled to come forward from that run, the fact he's housed between moderate starters is an obvious plus for Paul Young's charge and he can emerge victorious. Signet Ace (Trap 3) can give him most to think about.