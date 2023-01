Bruny Island (Trap 6) - 18.36 Sheffield

BRUNY ISLAND (Trap 6, 18.36) remains a maiden but there have been plenty of solid efforts during his short Sheffield career to date, not least when going down narrowly in a higher grade in December. A pretty strong runner at the trip, he's faced with much sterner assignments than he faces this evening and in the hope he escapes any scrimmaging around the first two bends, we're hopeful he can power home strongest of all from the three-quarter point having eased a peg on the graded ladder.

Lemming Extra (Trap 4) - 19.44 Monmore

We head to Monmore for our next two selections kicking off with the 19.44 and Carol Weatherall's LEMMING EXTRA (Trap 4), who has often looked all about stamina, is fancied to pass this test. Runner-up without being seen to anything like best effect over 750m trip at Romford latest, that effort highlighted she's evidently a bitch in fine fettle and back on home soil, she can come home best of all to gain a fourth career success at the track.

Antigua Woofwoof (Trap 4) - 20.23 Monmore

The 20.23 rates a good quality open-race affair on paper and versatile ANTIGUA WOOFWOOF (Trap 4), who has been in rude health over two bends of late, is fancied to make a smooth transition back to the four-bend trip. Boasting a tremendous 50% strike rate around the West Midlands venue, he can be expected to be front rank from lid rise and we're hopeful he can make a bold trap to line bid.