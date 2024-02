Antigua Fifi (Trap 2) - 13.51 Hove

ANTIGUA FIFI (Trap 2, 13.51) seemingly has more ability than her strike rate would indicate and, having not been seen to best effect in recent starts, she's fancied to deservedly resume winning ways. She's not expected to be in the mix early doors but holds excellent claims on expected final time here and, with a clear run really ought to prove too good for these rivals.

Ballymac Nova (Trap 1) - 18.49 Yarmouth

Only a July 22' whelp, BALLYMAC NOVA (Trap 1, 18.49) marked himself down as a pup with considerable potential when making his second competitive start at Yarmouth a winning one nine days ago, coming from a most unpromising position to lead late on, displaying excellent track craft in the process. An effort backed up by the clock, a one-grade rise looks fair and with further progress undoubtedly on the cards, we're hopeful of a bold follow-up bid.

Givemeabreak (Trap 4) - 19.44 Yarmouth

Having opened his account at Yarmouth four starts back GIVEMEABREAK (Trap 4, 19.44) has remained in form faced with sterner assignments subsequently, finishing a good third in a strong race for the grade nine days ago. Boasting significant back class, this looks a less demanding test than of late and he should prove tough to beat.