Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Antigua Cuddles the class act

Hove 9th Apr (A3 500m)Show Hide
Saturday 9 April, 8.38pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Droopys Skipper
|2. Seasons Reigns
|3. Brewery Time
|4. Sadie Girl
|5. Billis Bouncer
|6. Droopys Comaneci
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform provide selections from a top-class card at Hove on Saturday.
"...she ran out a striking winner once again in last week's semis..."
Timeform on Antigua Cuddles
Nomansland Flyer (Trap 5) - 19:18 Hove
Nomansland Flyer (T5) can make his first start over the Hove hurdles a successful one. He remains one of the best jumpers around, adding another five wins to his tally since his narrow defeat to kennelmate Toolmaker Daddy in the Champion Hurdle. He had a spin around the track earlier in the week and should take the beating in this company.
Antigua Cuddles (Trap 1) - 20:17 Hove
Antigua Cuddles (T1) has swept all before her in the Brighton Belle competition and the ante-post favourite can triumph in the £5,000 Final. A classy performer at Monmore, she ran out a striking winner once again in last week's semis from Pocket Lulu and can make it four from four at Hove if winning the early battle for the lead.
Droopys Comaneci (Trap 6) - 20:38 Hove
Droopys Comaneci (T6) is in top form and can bring up a hat-trick. She's really turned the corner of late, seeing off Brewery Time for a smooth success last week, and further glory beckons back in the stripes this evening.
Saturday 9 April, 8.38pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Droopys Skipper
|2. Seasons Reigns
|3. Brewery Time
|4. Sadie Girl
|5. Billis Bouncer
|6. Droopys Comaneci
Join to place betsJoin today