Bellmore Gavi (Trap 2) - 19.26 Sheffield

A January 22' youngster, BELLMORE GAVI (Trap 2) lines up in Sheffield's 19.26 a maiden following three starts to date but there's no doubting he's a very pacey individual, yet to truly get the hang of things at the traps but impressing with his exploits on the clock in trials. Gaining a handy position around the opening couple of bends rates distinctly possible for the son of Newinn Taylor which could prove crucial in this line up and we're hopeful he can put it all together and open his account.

Antigua Bingo (Trap 4) - 20.21 Perry Barr

Perry Barr play host to the semi-finals of the PGR Oaks this evening and having produced a battling display from off the pace to land her respective quarter final seven days ago, ANTIGUA BINGO (Trap 4, 20.21) is fancied to book her place in next week's decider. A likeable sort, she impressed in coming out on top from a wider berth than usual on that occasion and Nathan Hunt's bitch can trap clever from the black jacket and make it three from three at the Birmingham venue.

Waltzing Matilda (Trap 3) - 20.27 Sheffield

For one operating in the lower grades, WALTZING MATILDA (Trap 3, 20.27 has built up a most impressive strike rate at Sheffield to date, making it five wins from 10 career starts in handicap company last time. Clearly a very sharp youngster, she returns to standard four-bend action in a race lacking anything unexposed and, with a clear run, another bold bid looks on the cards from Barrie Draper's charge.