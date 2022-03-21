Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Angel can Zoom home at Nottingham

Distant Pete (Trap 6) - 15.26 Sheffield

DISTANT PETE (Trap 6, 15.26) is still very much in the infancy of his career as a September 20' whelp on the back of just four career starts and was far from disgraced on the back of a slow start when third in what rates a stronger A5 than this on his most recent run. Having already proven he can break much better, Barrie Draper's pup looks well-housed as the sole wide seed and with further progress in the offing, it would come as no surprise to see him put up a bold bid from the front.

Drumdoit Daisy (Trap 5) - 17.22 Sheffield

Having tasted success in her last six-bend handicap around Sheffield DRUMDOIT DAISY (Trap 5, 17.22) hasn't always had things go her way subsequently. However, she signaled a return to form when third in S2 company latest, keeping on for third. Steering a clear passage around the opening couple of bends is the main objective for Joy Andrews' bitch but if doing so, she's fancied to have the leaders in her sights by halfway and is fancied to pose a serious threat off the fifth bend.

Zoom Angel (Trap 4) - 19.16 Nottingham

We head over to Nottingham for our final selection at 19.16 and the class-dropping ZOOM ANGEL (Trap 4) may well be up to capitalising on the grader's mercy. Twice a winner in A1 since the turn of the year, Lynn Cook's bitch has fared well to hit the frame on three of her last five outings, despite often meeting with trouble-in-running and with sound claims of turning handy at the very least, she can assert off the second bend and have enough class over her rivals to enhance her already impressive record in the class of A2.