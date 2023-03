Ironically Sammy (Trap 6) - 19.26 Nottingham

Having spent most of 2022 in A2 Nottingham company, IRONICALLY SAMMY (T6) cashed in on a drop in grade to end a frustrating losing sequence last month. He had little chance with a bang in-form rival a week ago but Ironically Sammy beat the rest easily enough and the grader is quick to lend a major hand pitching him back into A4 class at 19.26.

Firebird Tehani (Trap 4) - 19.41 Nottingham

There's plenty of pace across the track in the A2 heat at 19.41 and having looked at the prices, FIREBIRD TEHANI (T4) may have been underestimated slightly. A career record of 1-13 and the fact that both comeback runs have been fairly ordinary are probably the reason for that but Firebird's Tehani's win produced a smart rating and he should be cherry-ripe on the fitness front this evening.

Zoom Angel (Trap 4) - 20.12 Nottingham

ZOOM ANGEL (T4) has been an excellent servant to connections, fully established as an A1 performer and on her third start back from a break, she produced her best performance for a long time when a decisive all-the-way winner of an A2 a week ago. The grader leaves Zoom Angel in the same grade at 20.12 and assuming she can clear the pacey Drumalee Holly on her inside, further success hopefully beckons.