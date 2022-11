Zoom Angel (Trap 4) - 18.26 Nottingham

The first of three selections at Nottingham comes in the A2 at 18.26 with ZOOM ANGEL (T4) fancied to utilise her terrific early pace. An A1 winner during the spring, Zoom Angel didn't do a lot wrong last week, tangled up late when just about to get reeled in off the final bend. That performance suggests she's back in good heart and an early lead looks on the cards this evening.

Swift Marvel (Trap 1) - 18.59 Nottingham

As a December '20 greyhound, SWIFT MARVEL (T1, 18.59) is still in the puppy phase of his career and his future looks bright, landing an A4 contest on his penultimate start. He stuck to his task pretty well when runner-up in this grade last week and on that evidence, is capable of winning in this grade sooner rather than later.

Clerihan Axle (Trap 6) - 19.34 Nottingham

The shorter 480m trip is CLERIHAN AXLE's (T6) ideal trip given his early pace but he won twice in this grade over the 500m distance last week. The make-up of the 19.34 looks ideal with a couple of slow starters on Clerihan Axle's inside and a decisive early lead may well be on the cards.