Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Amazing Grace

Timeform highlight the three best greyhound bets on Sunday.
"...her form reads well in the context of this evening’s final."
Timeform on Amazing Grace
A Hardy Act (Trap 6) - 14:54 Kinsley
A Hardy Act (T6) has a style of running well-served to handicap racing, and she highlighted that when striking fast and late early last month. A mixed bag has followed from Mark Siddal's charge but she suggested she may be ready to strike again when a strong-finishing third over six bends last time. Gaining a clear run operating from scratch in a handicap is a necessity, but this doesn't look a strong affair and she can bide her time before reeling in those at the head of affairs from the three-quarter point.
Master Ten Ten (Trap 2) - 16:28 Towcester
Master Ten Ten (T2) is fancied to continue his fine run of recent form and complete the hat-trick. The March '20 whelp showed good early pace when making all over C&D on his latest outing seven days ago, and with sound claims of bossing the rails once more we're hopeful of another very big run.
Glengar Grace (Trap 2) - 19:36 Central Park
Glengar Grace (T2) is fancied to back up her facile heat success last week. A consistent if frustrating sort, her form reads well in the context of this evening's final. With a clear run, the strong-running daughter of Droopys Jet is fancied to double her career tally.
