Sporting Amanda (Trap 6) - 18.19 Nottingham

The first recommended wager on Nottingham's evening card comes in the opening contest at 18.19, with SPORTING AMANDA (T6) taken to cash in on an excellent draw given she's the sole wide seed. A winner in this A3 grade on her penultimate start, Sporting Amanda holds the aces on our ratings and last week's defeat is easy to excuse on account of crowding having not trapped as well as she can.

Bitumen (Trap 1) - 18.51 Nottingham

BITUMEN (T1) ran to a very high figure when a three-length winner in this A1 grade last month and tackling Open company last month, he made a good fist of it, finishing third despite interference. Bitumen can boast a nice blend of early pace coupled with stamina for 500m and he clearly has the tools to win at this level, hopefully the 18.51.

Sambar Jack (Trap 4) - 20.46 Nottingham

There's pace on SAMBAR JACK's (T4) inside in the 20.46 A2 contest but he certainly doesn't need to lead to win, as he showcased when turning fourth before scoring in this grade last month. It's fair to say that he's been a little in-and-out since but on his best form, Sambar Jack is a match for any of his rivals this evening.