Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Alton can Boss his rivals at Sheffield

Diddlers Diva (Trap 6) - 15:26 Sheffield

DIDDLERS DIVA (T6) is fancied to cash in on a lenient piece of grading. The selection showed a really good attitude, particularly for a newcomer, when making the perfect start here last week. The time wasn't anything to write home about, but Diddlers Diva is fortunate to remain in the same band of race and, granted normal improvement, she ought to make short work of the opposition.

Alton Boss (Trap 2) - 16:04 Sheffield

Sticking to the basement grade, ALTON BOSS (T2) is another very appealing candidate. Having come up a neck short on debut in October, he hasn't progressed as may have been expected since, but this is an easier assignment than when attempting to hold off strong runners in a handicap and an early lead is on the cards, which will certainly aid his cause.

George Henry (Trap 6) - 17:22 Sheffield

GEORGE HENRY (T6) is firmly into the veteran stage of his career and takes a while to warm to the task in his races nowadays (particularly over four bends) but the switch to the stripes should be in his favour and, in the hope he can stay within hailing distance of a couple of pacey sorts on the inside, he should be finishing with a rattle. He can hopefully snatch the prize.

