Newcastle - 18:41 - Back Sporting Setanta (Trap 6)

Sporting Setanta (T6) boasts an excellent strike rate at Newcastle, including in handicap company, coming home strongly when adding to her tally at the end of last month. Remaining in excellent form since, the scratch runner should find the make-up of this race suiting her well and, in a race lacking a great deal of depth, she can creep into contention from the halfway point and finish off best of all on the inside to resume winning ways.

Sheffield - 19:41 - Back Nolas Tiny Tim (Trap 4)

Following a short spell on the sidelines, Nolas Tiny Tim (T4) has returned an improved model, registering a facile success three starts back and producing another solid effort when second behind a much-improved sort seven days ago. Remaining low-mileage over the 500-metre trip, he may not have reached his limit just yet and, with a clear run, he's fancied to pass this test.

Newcastle - 20:52 - Back Alnwick Barney (Trap 5)

The youngster Alnwick Barney (T5) looks to hold good claims on debut. Only a March '22 whelp, Angela Harrison's charge has steadily gone the right way in qualifying trials and, with further progress highly likely, he can take another step forward and come out on top in a race lacking depth.