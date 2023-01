Heat Wave (Trap 6) - 18:51 Sheffield

Heat Wave (T6) is taken to open his account in this A7 contest. Having started her career over sprint trips, Heat Wave hasn't done a lot wrong on her last two starts over 500m, finding only one too good. Those efforts confirm that she stays the trip and with a slow starter on her inside tonight Heat Wave will hopefully have plenty of room to open up out wide.

Ballyard Bolt (Trap 2) - 19:41 Sheffield

Ballyard Bolt (T2) represents the leading trainer at the track and his future looks very bright given the impression he's created in recent weeks, making all in A3/A2 grade before finishing a close-up third in the latter company a week ago. The switch from trap three to two shouldn't be an issue and Ballyard Bolt's early zip is a potent weapon at this level.

Almost Midnight (Trap 3) - 20:46 Sheffield

There's plenty of early pace forecast in this A4 but that shouldn't inconvenience Almost Midnight (T3) who is fancied to run down the opposition. A winner in this grade last month, it's a little surprising to see him back at this level after just a couple of runs in A3 class (crowded both times) and Almost Midnight can take full advantage.