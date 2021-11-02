Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: All rise for Sir Gordon

Sandwood Buster (Trap 1) - 19.41 Sheffield

SANDWOOD BUSTER (Trap 1, 19.41) has been lightly raced following his last success in June, essentially tackling stronger company. Far from disgraced in A1 grade on the back of early crowding last month, the drop in class rates an obvious plus for Lisa Stephenson's pacey sort, and the son of Eden The Kid can trap handy on the rails and assert off the second bend.

Sir Gordon (Trap 1) - 20.27 Sheffield

Having shaped with plenty of promise on debut, SIR GORDON (Trap 1, 20.27) took another step forward when making all in A4 company 7 days ago. With some slick efforts to call upon in Ireland, it's possible Barrie Draper's charge can do better still, not least on the back of just 2 competitive starts, and with sound claims of leading on the rails, he's fancied to come out on top again.

Stunning Aspero (Trap 4) - 21.16 Sheffield

Our final selection features at 21.16 a handicap over the 500-metre trip and last-time-out scorer STUNNING ASPERO (Trap 4) is fancied to follow up. A strong-running sort, her style of racing looks tailor made for handicap racing and with potential to do a little better still on the back of just 2 competitive outings around Sheffield, we're hopeful she can be on the coat tails of the leaders by the ¾ point and strike for home off the final bend.

