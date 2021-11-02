To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Premier League Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Tips

T20 World Cup Tips

Weekly Golf Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: All rise for Sir Gordon

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday.

"...he’s fancied to come out on top again..."

Timeform on Sir Gordon

Sandwood Buster (Trap 1) - 19.41 Sheffield

SANDWOOD BUSTER (Trap 1, 19.41) has been lightly raced following his last success in June, essentially tackling stronger company. Far from disgraced in A1 grade on the back of early crowding last month, the drop in class rates an obvious plus for Lisa Stephenson's pacey sort, and the son of Eden The Kid can trap handy on the rails and assert off the second bend.

Sir Gordon (Trap 1) - 20.27 Sheffield

Having shaped with plenty of promise on debut, SIR GORDON (Trap 1, 20.27) took another step forward when making all in A4 company 7 days ago. With some slick efforts to call upon in Ireland, it's possible Barrie Draper's charge can do better still, not least on the back of just 2 competitive starts, and with sound claims of leading on the rails, he's fancied to come out on top again.

Stunning Aspero (Trap 4) - 21.16 Sheffield

Our final selection features at 21.16 a handicap over the 500-metre trip and last-time-out scorer STUNNING ASPERO (Trap 4) is fancied to follow up. A strong-running sort, her style of racing looks tailor made for handicap racing and with potential to do a little better still on the back of just 2 competitive outings around Sheffield, we're hopeful she can be on the coat tails of the leaders by the ¾ point and strike for home off the final bend.

Sheffield 2nd Nov (HC 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 2 November, 9.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Lackenroe Spark
2. Peekaboo Amelia
3. Brynoffa Holly
4. Stunning Aspero
5. Oglegogle Lad
6. Brynoffa Nelly
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays