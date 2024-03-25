Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: All Out Rosie will be hard to catch

Nottingham - 19.14 - Back The Other Wow (Trap 6)

THE OTHER WOW (Trap 6, 19.14) boasts just one victory since arriving at Nottingham late last year, though there have been several solid efforts subsequently, not least when finishing strongly from an unpromising position when runner-up seven days ago. A switch to handicap company looks ideal given his style of running and from what looks a particularly good make-up in the striped jacket, the scratch runner can avoid any inside scrimmaging and power home off the final bend to double his tally.

Nottingham - 19.49 - Back Magical Bluebear (Trap 6)

We go up in class at 19.49 and unexposed youngster MAGICAL BLUEBEAR (Trap 6) is fancied to maintain his 100% record. An impressive winner on his competitive debut at Swindon last month, he confirmed himself a pup to keep on side with a slick C&D trial subsequently, dipping under the 18-second barrier in the process and he can pass this test with bigger targets lying in wait.

Nottingham - 20.44 - Back All Out Rosie (Trap 2)

Following an unsuccessful foray into open class company ALL OUT ROSIE (Trap 2, 20.44) had little go right on her return to calmer waters last week, prominent early before first-bend trouble put paid to her chance. Lining up in a race lacking depth this evening, there's a sound chance she can lead up this field and with that in mind, we're hopeful of a bold showing.