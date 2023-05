All On Ice (Trap 4) - 15.44 Newcastle

ALL ON ICE (Trap 4, 15.44) arrives on a losing run stretching back to March but she's been proving a model of consistency in defeat in recent weeks, again finding only one too good in this class seven days ago. A strong runner at the trip, she holds sound claims on expected final time in this line up and she really ought to be making a bold bid this afternoon.

Wraysbury Babe (Trap 3) - 18.09 Doncaster

Top-grade action opens Doncaster's card this evening and, evidently thriving post season WRAYSBURY BABE (Trap 3, 18.09) looks to hold sound claims of supplementing last week's make-all victory. Boasting an impressive strike rate at the track, early pace is her most potent weapon and with another slick exit, the daughter of Droopys Roddick could well have matters in hand by halfway.

Lindrick Poppy (Trap 2) - 18.58 Doncaster

We drop back to the intermediate four-bend trip of 450m at 18.58 with the ultra-consistent LINDRICK POPPY (Trap 2) fancied to deservedly regain the winning thread. The daughter of Pestana has yet to taste success in this class of B3 but has been firmly knocking on the door of late and she can track the early-paced types around the opening couple of bends and announce her presence from the three-quarter point.