Firebird Rex (Trap 5) - 19.16 Nottingham

Having graded on at A3 Nottingham class, FIREBIRD REX (T5) displayed progressive form on his first three starts last month, run down only late by a bang in-form rival on his third start. Firebird Rex fluffed his lines at the boxes last time but stuck to his task pretty well and as a September 20 greyhound, his best days are clearly ahead of him. Taking on pretty exposed rivals in the 19.16, he looks the way to go.

Shockwave Zircon (Trap 6) - 19.34 Nottingham

Tickity Mya is just about as reliable a proposition out of the boxes at it gets in the 19.34 contest, but this stiff 500m circuit tends to find her out close home and with that in mind, SHOCKWAVE ZIRCON (T6) can turn second and pounce late. The selection mixes sprinting, 480m and 500m contests to good effect and the make-up of this race looks ideal with a clear passage out wide very likely.

Bellmore Rossi (Trap 6) - 20.21 Nottingham

BELLMORE ROSSI (T6) established himself as an Open performer at the track this winter and back from a break, was firing on all cylinders when winning in this A1 class last month. He never really looked like getting on terms before suffering late interference last time but the 20.21 race this evening looks slightly easier and on his best form, he will win.