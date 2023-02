BONOS ALICE (Trap 2) - 19:07 Suffolk Downs

BONOS ALICE (Trap 2) looks ready to strike in the 19:07 race. She takes a step up in grade after a couple of good runs in A4s but this doesn't look a strong heat and she could be up to the task.

SAVANA ARMANI (Trap 5) - 20:43 Suffolk Downs

SAVANA ARMANI (Trap 5) can resume winning ways in the 20:43 contest. This looks his grade these days and he wasn't disgraced in a good race for the level on Tuesday. If he can steal an early march he could be hard to peg back.

IN THE GHETTO (Trap 6) - 21:02 Suffolk Downs

IN THE GHETTO (Trap 6) is primed for a big run in the 21:02 event. She's 0-11 in A6s but once again grabbed second in one on Monday, splitting a solid pair, and has a good chance with a repeat of that form.