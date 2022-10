Hopes Paddington (Trap 1) - 18:28 Central Park

Hopes Paddington (T1) can confirm himself a major player for the Kent Derby in this trial race. A classy dog in Ireland, he's made a fantastic start on these shores for Mark Wallis, landing the Yarmouth Derby last month, while he sparkled in a spin around here last week. Expect to hear a lot more of him.

Classy Baxter (Trap 5) - 19:36 Central Park

Classy Baxter (T5) can make a successful start at Central Park in this maiden. An improving five-time winner at Crayford, he impressed when scoring a fortnight ago and could offer some value on that form.

Kitmins Alexa (Trap 4) - 20:54 Central Park

Kitmins Alexa (T4) looks a solid bet in this sprint. She fought well when winning again from this box on Monday and this looks an easier assignment.