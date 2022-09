Nolas Whiskey (Trap 4) - 20:12 Sheffield

Nolas Whiskey (T4) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top. A winner in A5 company early on last month, the daughter of Droopys Sydney has improved on that effort on the clock since, finishing a close-up fourth in this A4 grade seven days ago. That form reads well in the context of tonight's race and, with a clear run, all looks set fair for a big effort.

Badminton Ace (Trap 6) - 21:01 Sheffield

Scratch runner Badminton Ace (T6) has made a bright start to his Sheffield career and is fancied to come out on top again in this handicap over the standard 500-metre trip. Boasting a record of 2-5 to date, his latest neck second in A3 class can be marked up given he met early crowding. A middle seed, he's fancied to escape any scrimmaging around the opening bends and can announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

Try Again Alex (Trap 4) - 21:31 Sheffield

The class-dropping Try Again Alex (T4) looks to hold solid claims of adding to her tally. Reeled in late by one who found a fair chunk of improvement five days ago, anything like a repeat of her slick 4.24 should see her soon in front in this field and it would be disappointing where she not able to maintain the gallop and triumph.