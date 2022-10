Insane Panther (Trap 3) - 18:58 Hove

Insane Panther (T3) should go well in this sprint. An impressive winner earlier this month, he never got the chance to give his true running last week having been blind-sided early, but he still managed to finish second and finds himself quickly back down in grade.

Canya Bale (Trap 6) - 19:56 Hove

Canya Bale (T6) can make it back-to-back wins. She finally delivered for her backers when getting up late a fortnight ago and can strike once more while the iron is hot.

Aldebaran (Trap 6) - 20:54 Hove

Aldebaran (T6) can make his class tell here. He's got a cracking record in the stripes - all of his 14 wins have come from trap six - and he battled well to score in this grade from a kennelmate on Friday.