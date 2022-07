Brookside Richie (Trap 3) - 20.06 Newcastle

Over at Newcastle, the Arena Racing Company Sprint Final takes place at 20.06 and in what may essentially develop into a match, BROOKSIDE RICHIE (Trap 3) narrowly gets our vote to come out on top. His early pace is a joy to behold and marked himself down as a sprinter out of the top drawer when bolting up in his respective heat 6 days ago. He's likely to face fierce competition from another hig-class operator in the shape of Coolavanny Galiv (Trap 4) but we're hopeful his inside berth can prove crucial and with another slick exit, he will be tough to contain.

Narcos Tata (Trap 5) - 21.11 Newcastle

The highlight on a classy card at Newcastle this evening is the Angel of the North Final at 21.11 and with an unbeaten record at the North East track NARCOS TATA (Trap 5) looks sure to make a bold bid to keep her enviable record intact. Clearly talented if quirky, she has pace in abundance, that she advertised perfectly when coming from mid-division to clear away for an impressive success in her semi-final last week. The standard setter on the clock, she can turn handy from her draw in the orange vest and assume control from the three-quarter point and come out on top once more.

Moneygall Aidan (Trap 4) - 21.28 Towcester

We quickly head over to Towcester for our final smartplay selection at 21.28 with low-mileage MONEYGALL AIDAN (Trap 4) fancied to build on his breakthrough success 2 weeks ago. Trapping better/gaining a clear run, he duly stepped forward on the clock when making all on that occasion and, given this hardly rates the toughest of grade uplifts, a similar slick exit from the traps could well see him tough to peg back once more.