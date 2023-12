The Friday Night 500 Maiden Stayers features our first selection at Romford this evening and CHELMS SONNY (Trap 5, 18.43) can hopefully get us off to a flyer. He's yet to taste success in four starts at the Essex venue but there's no doubting he arrives in good order, impressing when registering a facile success over 500m at Towcester latest. Potentially well-housed in the orange jacket in a race largely lacking early-paced types, he could well seize an early initiative and hopefully prove tough to dislodge on the front end. Aero Convey (Trap 5) - 21.12 Romford AERO CONVEY (Trap 5, 21.12) remains low mileage as an October 21' whelp and, having built up a good strike rate at Romford, he shaped well without being seen to best effect when runner-up to a thriving sort over C&D seven days ago, keeping on well having suffered interference early. The move to a wider berth this evening rates a plus on that evidence and with a better break anticipated, we're hopeful of a bold showing from the son of Droopys Sydney. Droopys Try (Trap 5) - 21.28 Romford DROOPYS TRY (Trap 5, 21.28) has taken his form to new heights in recent weeks, registering an A1 victory at the start of November and continuing the good work in open company since, landing each of his last three starts. Well and truly highlighting his versatility in the process, he should be up with the pace again from lid rise and should prove tough to contain in pursuit of the five-timer.