Sandwood Coco (Trap 3) - 15:09 Sheffield

Sandwood Coco (T3) displayed definite signs of promise in her qualifying trials and she should have derived plenty of benefit from her first competitive outing, when she met with trouble-in-running nine days ago. The October '20 whelp will probably need to play second fiddle initially behind the early-paced Makeit Taffy (T2) but with a clear run she should soon be on the coat-tails of that rival and can make it second time lucky.

Magna Chase (Trap 2) - 15:26 Sheffield

Magna Chase (T2) is very much in the infancy of his career as a December '20 whelp but showed himself to be of fair merit at the very least when making his second competitive start a winning one nine days ago. He showed good trackcraft to pick his rivals off, posting a time akin to that achieved in qualifying trials. Clearly open to any amount of improvement, he certainly hasn't been over-faced up just one peg on the graded ladder and, with a clear run, is fancied to emerge victorious again.

Adams Amazing (Trap 6) - 16:43 Sheffield

In a race lacking depth, scratch runner Adams Amazing (T6) could well be the answer to this handicap. He battled hard when coming from off the pace to add to his tally on his latest start in A3 class. A strong-running railer, he's likely to be turning left out of the boxes but that shouldn't pose a problem this afternoon, not least with the majority of his rivals likely to be taking a middle course from halfway. He can pick his rivals off by the three-quarter point once more and come home in front.