Ballymac Loca (Trap 1) - 14.44 Swindon

BALLYMAC LOCA (Trap 1, 14.44) remains lightly raced as a November 21' whelp and has knocked firmly on the door in recent weeks, running on well for second behind another improving sort last month. Holding her position on the fence will likely prove crucial but with racing room, the daughter of Ballymac Kingdom can pass this test.

Acomb Irene (Trap 6) - 15.34 Swindon

Despite lacking previous course knowledge, the classy ACOMB IRENE (Trap 6, 15.34) produced a very promising first effort over Swindon's tough 476-metre trip last week, that effort coming on the back of 23 days off. Entitled to be sharper with that under her belt, she looks well-housed in this field as the sole middle seed and with another slick exit, the Kinsley raider can prove tough to peg back.

Westforth Nyla (Trap 4) - 18.19 Newcastle

Over at Newcastle WESTFORTH NYLAH (Trap 4, 18.19) arrives on a losing run stretching back to July but there have been definite signs she's ready to buck that trend of late, again finding only one too good in this class 6 days ago. Lining up in a contest lacking depth, she ought to be up with the pace on the run up against these and in our book a bold bid looks on the cards.