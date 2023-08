Beepers Hyacinth (Trap 6) - 18.51 Sheffield

The second race on Sheffield's card comes up at 18.51 and with her form standing up to close scrutiny, BEEPERS HYACINTH (Trap 6) earns the vote to come out on top. A fast-trapping bitch, lining up outside one on the comeback trail rates an obvious plus and with a 50% strike rate in the class of D2 to call upon, all looks set fair for another big run.

Acomb Irene (Trap 5) - 20.12 Sheffield

Boasting an most impressive strike rate at Sheffield, ACOMB IRENE (Trap 5, 20.12) has returned from seasonal rest in scintillating form, taking her form to a whole new level when bolting up in a C&D open seven days ago. Her effort on the clock then marked her down as one to make her mark in a competition later this year and with another slick break, this looks a good opportunity for her to enhance her tally even further.

Wildcat Anna (Trap 6) - 20.46 Sheffield

We step down in grade for our final selection at 20.46, an A7 lacking a great deal of depth and, less exposed than most, WILDCAT ANNA (Trap 6) could be up to getting off the mark. A September 21' whelp, she's faced with much sterner assignments on balance during her short Sheffield career to date (not seen to best effect latest) and with a clear run out wide, we're hopeful the daughter of Dorotas Wildcat can be seen in a much better light.