Acomb Felix (Trap 2) - 18:36 Sheffield

Having not been seen to best effect on his penultimate start, ACOMB FELIX (Trap 2, 18.36) duly put it all together and impressed when doubling his C&D tally last week, coming with a strong run from mid-division to win going away, dipping under the 16-second barrier in the process. Tonight's contest is arguably a weaker one still on paper and with a clear run, the Kinsley raider can come home in front once more.

Roxs of Cashel (Trap 3) - 20.17 Towcester

Having caught the eye with her finishing effort two starts back, ROXS OF CASHEL (Trap 3, 20.17) quickly built on that when running out a convincing winner at Towcester latest, soon on the front foot and clearing away for a comfortable success. A one grade rise looks fair in our book on that evidence and with sound claims of turning handy at the very least, the daughter of Ballymac Best is expected to put up another bold showing.

Almost Midnight (Trap 3) - 20.46 Sheffield

We head back to Sheffield for our final selection at 20.46 and having been reeled in late on his latest outing, ALMOST MIDNIGHT (Trap 3) is fancied to deservedly resume winning ways. A largely consistent sort, it's feasible to see him leading on the approach to the opening corner and a repeat of his latest 29.67 may well be enough to see him back on the scoresheet here.