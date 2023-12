Golden Wings (Trap 5) - 15.11 Hove

We head to Hove for our first selection at 15.11 and GOLDEN WINGS (Trap 5) gets our vote to build on a highly encouraging second place finish seven days ago. An effort all the more encouraging on just her second start back following a layoff, that ought not prove her limit given her back form and with a clear passage she can confirm recent promise and get back on the scoreboard.

Crystal Impact (Trap 6) - 18.36 Sheffield

We head over to Sheffield this evening and having resumed winning ways late last month CRYSTAL IMPACT (Trap 6) looks to hold solid claims of adding to his tally when lining up in A5 company at 18.36. Well-housed as the sole wide seed, his latest third in this class behind an unexposed sort reads well in the context of this contest and he can come home strongly in the striped jacket to resume winning ways.

Acomb Alfie (Trap 1) - 19.58 Sheffield

The Owlerton Stadium British Bred comes up at 19.58 and, following a luckless run in stronger company latest, ACOMB ALFIE (Trap 1) is fancied to get back on track. A likeable sort, his make-up on the rails with a vacant trap outside should see him have plenty of room to open up on this occasion and we're hopeful he's soon on the coattails of likely pace-setter Fearsome Enigma (Trap 5) and can take control from the three-quarter point.