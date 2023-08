Ackerman (Trap 2) - 16.34 Swindon

We kick off over Swindon's four-bend trip at 16.34 in the Blunsdon Standard and in a race containing a good deal of depth ACKERMAN (Trap 2) could represent a spot of value. Defeated at short odds on each of his last two starts (met with early crowding on both occasions) he's undoubtedly better than those exploits would indicate and housed outside a moderate starter on the rails, the son of Good News could well be seen in a much better light now.

Baggios Emoski (Trap 2) - 16.54 Swindon

The Blunsdon Stayers features our next selection at 16.54 and on the back of an impressive C&D success last week BAGGIOS EMOSKI (Trap 2) looks to hold sound claims of enhancing her already good strike rate at Swindon. Breaking well on that occasion, she had matters in hand from the three-quarter point on that occasion and with the switch to the blue jacket holding no fears, she's fancied to go in again.

Ballinulty Blue (Trap 3) - 17.14 Swindon

A winner in this class of A8 early on last month, BALLINULTY BLUE (Trap 3, 17.14) has remained in form having escaped a grade rise subsequently, encountering trouble in-running at a vital stage and running on well for second six days ago. Holding good claims on expected final time, the veteran should be handy from lid rise in a race largely lacking early-paced sorts and with a clear passage, he can deservedly resume winning ways.