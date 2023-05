Ballygur Nidge (Trap 3) - 18.36 Sheffield

BALLYGUR NIDGE (Trap 3, 18.36) doesn't boast the strike rate his ability would indicate, the 500-metre trip seemingly at the limit of his stamina. However, having received some mercy from the grader recently, he was deserving of having his latest effort marked up, runner-up behind an impressive subsequent winner 10 days ago. That form reads well in the context of this and he can prove tough to pass with one of his slick exits from the boxes.

Abigails Happy (Trap 5) - 18.51 Sheffield

We go up in class for at 18.51 in the Owlerton Stadium Maiden Stayers and ABIGAILS HAPPY (Trap 5) is fancied to prove his effectiveness over the 660-metre trip. Having quickly made up into a top-grade performer over 4 bends, Barrie Draper's charge has often shaped like a greater test of stamina could bring out further progress and he can prove tough to contain granted a clear run early doors.

Crooks Patsy (Trap 3 ) -19.26 Sheffield

Our final selection, again in open-class company comes at 19.26 with Newcastle raider CROOKS PATSY (Trap 3) fancied to land the Owlerton Stadium Standard. He lacks prior course knowledge but his overall form at Newcastle stands up to the closest scrutiny in this field, not least his facile victory on his penultimate outing 12 days ago and all looks set fair for another bold showing.