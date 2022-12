A consistent strong-running type over four bends, MINNIE BULLET (Trap 2) has been quick to make her mark over this six-bend distance at Romford, improving on both the sectional clock and final time as she made it 2-2 seven days ago. A January 21' whelp, she boasts potential for better still as a stayer and, with sound claims on expected final time, we're hopeful she's swiftly into stride on the rails once more and can complete the hat-trick in the 19:56 contest.

The Coral Festive Bonanza Bitches at 20:54 features our second selection and the red hot OH COSMOPOLITAN (Trap 2) looks to hold sound claims of making another bold front-running bid. The daughter of Laughill Blake already boasts an excellent record around the Essex venue (7-10) and, having smashed through the 24-second barrier on two of her last three starts, she can break best from the blue jacket and prove a cut above these rivals.

We remain at Romford for our final selection in the Coral Essex Vase Trial Stakes at 21:42 and AAYAMZA MAGIC (Trap 1), who registered a most impressive C&D success seven days ago, earns the vote to follow up. Mark Wallis' charge has found inconsistency at the boxes proving to be his Achilles' Heel, but he's clearly not reliant on an early lead and, just the type to do better again over this trip, he can turn handy on the fence and assume control from halfway to double his tally over C&D.