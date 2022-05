Ivanexile (Trap 5) - 19:56 Central Park

Matt Dartnall's Ivanexile (T5) looks the one to side with having comfortably landed his heat seven days ago. A low-mileage, progressive sort in Ireland, he looks well-housed in the orange jacket, outside one who is likely to be heading for the rails out of the boxes. With any amount of untapped potential still in his locker, he can maintain his 100% record on these shores.

Aayamza Earl (Trap 4) - 21:02 Henlow

Aayamza Earl (T4) looks to hold solid claims of adding to his tally. A steadily progressive sort, he failed to make an impact in open class but has quickly got back on track in graded company on home soil. With a clear run, he can make it five wins from 17 starts.

Millview Black (Trap 6) - 21:18 Henlow

Millview Black (T6) can take full advantage of what looks an excellent make-up operating as the sole wide seed. Not seen to best effect on his last two starts, his previous exploits read well in the context of this race. With a clear passage out wide, he can avoid scrimmaging on the inside and come home best of all to add to his tally.