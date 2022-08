Seven Outta Ten (Trap 6) - 18.59 Nottingham

Open race action at Nottingham in the Jenningsbet 480 Trophy at 18.59 and SEVEN OUTTA TEN (Trap 6) is fancied to enhance his excellent strike rate around Colwick Park for all he's not the most consistent at the boxes. Successful on his travels at Perry Barr last month, he wasn't far off his best when finishing runner-up in A1 grade back here last time and, with a 33% strike to boast when operating from the striped jacket, all looks set fair for another bold showing.

Swift Iconic (Trap 1) - 20.06 Nottingham

We remain at Nottingham for our second smartplay selection in semi-final one of the Jenningsbet Puppy Classic this evening and, despite failing to justify short odds in the opening heats last week, John Mullins' SWIFT ICONIC (Trap 1, 20.06) is expected to put it all together this evening and come out on top. Looking in control having led off the second bend seven days ago, he found his stamina ebbing away late on. However, in his defence, that was his first competitive start over four bends since mid-June and, entitled to come on plenty, we're hopeful he can soon be front rank from his draw in red and keep on stronger this time for success.

Swift Main (Trap 2) - 20.52 Nottingham

Our third and final pick on Monday comes at 20.52, an A4 over the standard 500m trip and standing out as easily the least exposed runner in the field, SWIFT MAIN (Trap 2) looks to hold solid claims of coming out on top. Progressive with each start to date, he impressed when getting off the mark on his penultimate start and lost little caste in defeat when runner-up next time. His trapping has also improved at a rate of knots as he's gained experience and with racing room, he can land this on his way to better things for the Lynn Cook team.