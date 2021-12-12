Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: A Storm is brewing Towcester

Devon Royal (Trap 5) - 14.54 Kinsley

DEVON ROYAL (Trap 5, 14.54) operated at a low level in Ireland but has been much improved for the switch to these shores, winning 3 of his 7 starts in top grade sprint company at Kinsley. Runner-up on his latest outing, he's capable of breaking better than was the case then, and with sound claims on expected final time, Kevin Seville's charge can trap best and make every post a winning one.

Perfecto Storm (Trap 3) - 15.11 Towcester

Over at Towcester the Blue Riband Trial Stakes takes place at 15.11 and PERFECTO STORM (Trap 3) is fancied to continue his sustained run of good form and come out on top again. The son of Droopys Sydney overcame some crowding at the start when bursting clear for a 4 length success over C&D on his most recent start and he's fancied to soon be on the front end once more and come out on top again.

No Worries (Trap 5) - 17.44 Towcester

We stay at Towcester for our final selection at 17.44 with Kevin Hutton's NO WORRIES (Trap 5) fancied to make her second start in A4 class a winning one. The January 20' whelp found only another improving youngster too strong on her latest outing and with sound claims of leading this evening, she ought to prove tough to peg back with potential for better still.