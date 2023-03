STRIKE RATE (Trap 1) - 19:24 Monmore

STRIKE RATE (Trap 1) can improve his with victory in the 19:24 race. He edged out a promising youngster in a Towcester open at the start of the month and went close in a stronger-looking race in this grade subsequently. Back from a short break he could take the beating.

LONGACRES STORM (Trap 5) - 20:23 Monmore

LONGACRES STORM (Trap 5) can strike again in the 20:23 sprint. He's relished the drop in trip in recent months and clocked an eye-catching time when romping home nine days ago.

HAZELHILL DANCER (Trap 3) - 20:43 Monmore

HAZELHILL DANCER (Trap 3) is a young bitch to keep on side and is the obvious play in the 20:43 contest. She landed short odds in very good style three weeks ago and will go on improving up in grade.