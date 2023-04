Sparkler (Trap 2) - 18.19 Nottingham

Having failed to set the world alight in trials, SPARKLER (T2) was graded on at A7 Nottingham class this spring but she now looks to be getting the hang of things, strong at the finish when opening her account on fourth start in A8 company last week, landing some bets in the process. A single-grade rise at 18.19 ought to be well within Sparkler's compass now she's up and running.

Toryview Diva (Trap 1) - 19.09 Nottingham

The 19.09 contest looks an up-to-scratch A2 contest but TORYVIEW DIVA (T1) is a very reliable proposition and the make-up of this looks ideal with Bramcote Waters on her outside tending to edge to the middle. Toryview Diva won't be troubling the early pace this evening but she's incredibly strong off the second bend and is fancied to run these down.

Grey Wind (Trap 1) - 20.12 Nottingham

Another strong runner berthed on the inside is GREY WIND (T1) and he's selected to snap a frustrating losing sequence in the A4 at 20.12. Having won his first two starts during the winter, Grey Wind hasn't kicked on quite as expected. That said, he's endured more than his share of rough rides and the strong feeling remains that's he's a shade better than this level when getting a clear run at things.